More Sports More Sports Swiss hockey great Chappot dies due to coronavirus The IIHF says Chappot was first treated at a hospital two weeks ago before his condition became worse on Apil 1 and he was admitted to an intensive care unit. PTI ZURICH 08 April, 2020 11:13 IST The IIHF says Chappot “was a legend in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and one of the best centers in the country in the ‘60s.” (File Photo) - REUTERS PTI ZURICH 08 April, 2020 11:13 IST Former ice hockey player Roger Chappot, who played more than 100 games for Switzerland’s national team including at the 1964 Winter Olympics, has died due to COVID-19. He was 79.The International Ice Hockey Federation says Chappot was first treated at a hospital two weeks ago. He returned home before his condition became worse on Apil 1 and he was admitted to an intensive care unit.WATCH| Sportstars join hands to spread awareness on COVID-19 The IIHF says Chappot “was a legend in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and one of the best centers in the country in the ‘60s.”He was the Swiss league’s leading scorer in the 1964 season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.