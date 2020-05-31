Weekly Digest (May 25-31): From India's tour of Australia to Balbir Singh Sr's passing away

Here's a wrap-up of sports news and updates from across the world. From the announcement of India's tour of Australia to Balbir Singh Sr's passing away, here are the top headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the list of fixtures for the upcoming tour of India. Find the full schedule here. (READ)

Much before India travels to Australia, Afghanistan will play a lone day-night Test against the Aussies in Perth from November 21. (READ)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes cricket will return stronger after the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

The BCCI has nominated Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, while Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for Arjuna Awards. (READ)

Dean Elgar would be open to taking the South Africa Test captaincy and believes his experience should stand him in good stead for the role. (READ)

The issue of tax exemption for future global cricket tournaments in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC. (READ)

There will be no domestic cricket in England until August 1 at the earliest, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday. (READ)

Sri Lanka cricketers will begin training from Monday in what would be the first step to return to action after the coronavirus shutdown. (READ)

FOOTBALL

Bayern Munich faced little resistance as it stormed to a 5-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf to go 10 points clear at the Bundesliga summit. (READ)

Premier League clubs agreed to restart the 2019-20 season on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (READ)

The La Liga will resume on June 11 after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. (READ)

Serie A has decided the season will recommence with the four outstanding games in hand on the weekend of June 20-21, with the Coppa Italia final confirmed for June 17.(READ)

The Premier League has announced the fourth round of coronavirus testing revealed no further cases of COVID-19. (READ)

One of the finest footballers ever from the EME Centre (Secunderabad), Bir Bahadur, passed away here on Saturday evening. (READ)

A six-month prison sentence will be sought against Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa for alleged tax fraud, Spain’s state prosecutors’ office said. (READ)

FA Cup final is set to take place on August 1 after the English Football Association announced provisional dates to finish the competition. (READ)

UEFA is studying “all the options” for the format of this season's interrupted Champions League, amid reports that European football's governing body is considering moving the final from its scheduled venue in Istanbul. (READ)

The National Women's Soccer League is set to become the first US team sport league to return from the coronavirus pandemic, announcing plans Wednesday for a tournament starting June 27. (READ)

The 2019/20 season in the top two tiers of English women's football was called to an end by the Football Association (FA), but no decision has yet been made on how final standings will be decided. (READ)

TENNIS

The Italian tennis federation is confident of hosting the ATP and WTA Rome clay-court tournament in September. (READ)

Multiple scenarios are being charted out for the 2020 U.S. Open, if the tournament does go ahead. (READ)

French Open chiefs insist that the tournament, delayed until September, will have fans in attendance. (READ)

Andy Murray will return from his latest injury problem in a tournament to raise money for a UK National Health Service charity. (READ)

Dominic Thiem will be hosting an invitational eight-man tennis tournament in Kitzbuehel with a “limited audience” from July 7-11. (READ)

Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes magazine list of highest-paid global athletes, leading the lineup for the first time in his career. (READ)

HOCKEY

Three-time Olympic champion and one of the greatest ever hockey players, Balbir Singh Dosanjh (Popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior) passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 95. (READ)

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh (Sr) is regarded as the greatest-ever centre forward to have graced the hockey field. - AKHILESH KUMAR

International hockey community paid tribute to triple-Olympic champion Balbir Singh Senior who passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. (READ)

Balbir Singh Senior was cremated in home town Chandigarh with full state honours, with Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi declaring that the Mohali stadium will be named after the legendary player. (READ)

The International Hockey Federation, and NAGRA have signed a ten-year partnership to deliver an engagement platform for hockey fans around the world. (READ)

TABLE TENNIS

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) reached out to India’s top paddlers for their approval to organise a 10-day training camp, but the players said no once again. (READ)

In India, it is rare to see a male paddler using short pimple on forehand and anti-top rubber on backhand and rise up the ranks. Sushmit Sriram has successfully bucked the trend. (READ)

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation announced the updated qualifying regulations for the Olympic and the Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo next year. (READ)

The Badminton World Junior Championships to be held in Auckland in September was on Friday rescheduled to January next year because of a disruption-hit international calendar owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ)

In a communication to the badminton players separately, leading brands of sports gear have told them not to expect any sponsorship fees till November. (READ)

MOTORSPORTS

Renault said it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five-year absence, said upcoming changes to the sport’s spending cap will help it continue to compete. (READ)

Audi Sport suspended German Formula-E racing driver Daniel Abt for cheating in a charity video game race in which he passed the handset to a professional esports gamer while pretending he himself was at the controls. (READ)

ATHLETICS

The much-delayed 36th National Games, scheduled for October-November in Goa, has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ)

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was recommended for the coveted Khel Ratna Award by the Athletics Federation of India for the third time in a row. (READ)

Long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur has been handed a four-year ban by World Athletics’ anti-doping body for testing positive for a banned substance. (READ)

Bobby Joe Morrow, who won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, passed away at the age of 84. (READ)