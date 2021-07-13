More Sports More Sports Patrick Konrad wins Tour de France stage 16 Patrick Konrad prevailed from the day's breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively. Reuters 13 July, 2021 21:29 IST Reuters 13 July, 2021 21:29 IST Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de La Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.The Bora-Hansgrohe rider prevailed from the day's breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :