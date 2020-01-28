More Sports More Sports Esow Alben bags gold at Six Day Berlin cycling tournament Esow, who was adjudged Young Athlete of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards, finished on top of the podium, earning 20 classification points n Berlin. PTI BERLIN 28 January, 2020 17:21 IST 18-year-old cyclist Esow Alben (File photo) - Anant Kaur PTI BERLIN 28 January, 2020 17:21 IST Indian cyclist Esow Alben has bagged a gold in the men’s Keirin individual event of the Six Day Berlin Tournament here.The 18-year-old finished on top of the podium, earning 20 classification points here on Monday night.Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek, who won a silver in the 2017 World Championship, came in second while Maximilian Lev of Germany took home the bronze.READ: Praggnanandhaa, Esow Alben win Sportstar Aces 2020 Young Athlete of the Year (Male) Earlier in the competition, the teenager had won a bronze on day two followed by a silver medal on the fourth day in the individual Keirin event.The event is a six-day track cycling race. Each cyclist competes on every day of the competition.Riders in the Keirin event start in a bunch behind a pacer in order to progressively reach a specific speed.Esow was honoured with the Young Athlete of the Year Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2020 in Mumbai earlier this month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.