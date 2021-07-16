More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Baharain Victorious' Mohoric wins stage 19 Mohoric's win comes two days after his team's accommodation and vehicles were searched by French police amid an investigation into potential doping. Reuters LIBOURNE (FRANCE) 16 July, 2021 20:48 IST Mohoric celebrates winning stage 19 of Tour de France on Friday. - REUTERS Reuters LIBOURNE (FRANCE) 16 July, 2021 20:48 IST Slovenian Matej Mohoric gave Bahrain Victorious something to cheer with his second stage win in this year's Tour de France two days after French police searched his team's accommodation and vehicles amid an investigation into potential doping.Mohoric, who had already prevailed in the seventh stage in Le Creusot, attacked from the breakaway to wrap up a solo victory on the 19th stage, a 207-km ride from Mourenx, virtually zipping his mouth shut as he crossed the line.ALSO READ | Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 18, extends overall lead The French prosecutor's office in Marseille on Thursday said it had opened a preliminary investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team after police searched the outfit's hotel.It said the investigation was into "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification."Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :