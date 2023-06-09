Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating

Playing with white pieces, Gukesh dealt with some worrying moments but soon established two advanced connected pawns on a crowded board and eventually won in style in 37 moves.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 18:53 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
 Gukesh took his live rating to 2743.7, which raised him to the 13th spot in the World Rankings.
 Gukesh took his live rating to 2743.7, which raised him to the 13th spot in the World Rankings. | Photo Credit:  B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

 Gukesh took his live rating to 2743.7, which raised him to the 13th spot in the World Rankings. | Photo Credit:  B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Continuing his sublime form, D. Gukesh nailed last-man Aryan Tari in their classical game of the eighth round in Norway Chess in Stavanger and moved to a career-high live world ranking of 13 on Thursday.

Playing with white pieces, Gukesh dealt with some worrying moments but soon established two advanced connected pawns on a crowded board and eventually won in style in 37 moves.

Gukesh (13 points), the only winner of a classical game on this day, moved to the third place behind leader Fabiano Caruana (16) and Hikaru Nakamura (13.5). Since these two members of the American team face off in the final round, Gukesh is out of the title-race.

On the brighter side, the 17-year-old took his live rating to 2743.7 that raised him to the 13th spot. Interestingly, the victory over Tari was worth 3.8 rating points and took Gukesh past illustrious names like Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (2742), Levon Aronian (2742) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2741.8). He faces World No. 8 Wesley So in the final round.

Caruana, Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri won their Armageddon games, but the surprise winner was teenager Nodirbek Abdusattorov who upstaged Nakamura.

The results
Eighth round: D. Gukesh (13) bt Aryan Tari (Nor, 3); Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with Wesley So (USA); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Alireza Firouzja (Fra) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Armageddon: Caruana (16) bt So (11.5); Abdusattorov (7.5) bt Nakamura (13.5); Firouzja (10.5) lost to Giri (11.5); Mamedyarov (10) lost to Carlsen (10.5).
Ninth-round pairings: So-Gukesh; Nakamura-Caruana; Giri-Mamedyarov; Tari-Firouzja; Carlsen-Abdusattorov.

Related Topics

D Gukesh /

Magnus Carlsen /

Aryan Tari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE India vs Mongolia updates; Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri starts for Blue Tigers, Lineups; Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 1/0 (2 overs); Warner, Khawaja open as India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Big-ticket tennis all set to leave India
    N. Sudarshan
  5. HCL happy with its role in promoting Indian squash
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier Handball League: Vikas Kumar hopes to stamp his authority in inaugural season
    Netra V
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. India will have the best-ever performance in Asian Games, says Thakur
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE India vs Mongolia updates; Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri starts for Blue Tigers, Lineups; Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 1/0 (2 overs); Warner, Khawaja open as India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Big-ticket tennis all set to leave India
    N. Sudarshan
  5. HCL happy with its role in promoting Indian squash
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment