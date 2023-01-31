More Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic eclipses 50 again as Mavericks beat Pistons

Doncic’s fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Reuters
31 January, 2023 11:16 IST
31 January, 2023 11:16 IST
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks gestures after scoring a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of the NBA match at American Airlines Center on Monday in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks gestures after scoring a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of the NBA match at American Airlines Center on Monday in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doncic’s fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night.

Doncic’s fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

Also Read
NBA: Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists

Spencer Dinwiddie was the only other Dallas player in double figures with 12 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s 29 points led the Pistons. Saddiq Bey had 18 points and Jaden Ivey tossed in 14 before fouling out.

The Mavericks scored the first 10 points but the Pistons settled in after a timeout. Detroit actually had a five-point lead with 3:34 left in the first but Doncic continued to fill up the nets. He made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first, completing a 24-point quarter and giving his team a 30-27 heading into the second period.

His output was the highest first-quarter total for any player this season.

Bogdanovic had a personal 7-0 spurt late in the half to give his club an eight-point lead. Doncic hit a 3-pointer in the final minute for his only points of the quarter. Bogdanovic made the final basket of the half as the Pistons carried a 57-53 lead into the locker room.

Detroit opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take an 11-point lead.

Bogdanovic made it 74-63 midway through the quarter. Doncic then brought his team back into the game. He reached the 40-point mark with 4:12 left in the quarter to cut Detroit’s lead to 76-72.

The Pistons nudged the lead to eight but the Mavs finished the quarter on an 8-1 run to cut it to 84-83.

Dallas then opened the fourth with a 9-2 spurt, including six points from Dinwiddie. Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 5:26 left to cut the Mavs’ lead to 98-96.

Doncic dunked with 3:58 remaining for a 103-98 advantage, and his step-back jumper with 2:10 left gave his team a 107-102 lead, and give him his 50-point game.

Bogdanovic answered with a 3-pointer but Doncic hit another jumper to make it 109-105.

Detroit came up empty on its last four possessions.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us