More Sports

Canadian Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest figure skater to win GP event

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps topped the podium with an overall score of 185.84 in the Grand Prix de France and qualified for the GP final in Turin on Dec. 8-11.

Reuters
06 November, 2022 11:15 IST
06 November, 2022 11:15 IST
Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek (left) and Maxime Deschamps (right) during the pairs free skating event in Angers, France on Saturday.

Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek (left) and Maxime Deschamps (right) during the pairs free skating event in Angers, France on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps topped the podium with an overall score of 185.84 in the Grand Prix de France and qualified for the GP final in Turin on Dec. 8-11.

Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek became the oldest athlete to win a figure skating Grand Prix competition, at the age of 39, when she took first place with Maxime Deschamps in the pairs event in Angers, France, on Saturday.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps topped the podium with an overall score of 185.84 in the Grand Prix de France and qualified for the GP final in Turin on Dec. 8-11.

“This is the experience that we need to gain to be the type of team we want to be. We’re very excited to qualify for the final and very proud of our fight in the long program,” Stellato-Dudek told reporters.

Stellato-Dudek, the 2000 world junior silver medallist, came back from a 16-year break six years ago after a string of hip injuries and a fractured ankle forced her to quit figure skating at the age of 17.

While on a team-building retreat as part of her job at a plastic surgery office, she realised she was not ready to quit the sport for good and retrieved her dusty skates from her parents’ basement to revive the dream of an Olympic medal win.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us