Delhi Half Marathon 2023: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners

The 18th Delhi Half Marathon is scheduled to be held on Sunday, where 36,194 people are expected to participate.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 18:31 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Kartik Kumar posing for photos during the presentation ceremony of the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou.
File photo: Kartik Kumar posing for photos during the presentation ceremony of the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
File photo: Kartik Kumar posing for photos during the presentation ceremony of the men’s 10000m athletics event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Long-distance runner Kartik Kumar, a 10000m silver medal winner at the Hangzhou Asian Games, said he wanted to expand his experience base while competing against international athletes during the 18th Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

Kartik won silver at the Asian Games with a timing of 28:15.38, while compatriot Gulveer Singh bagged bronze, clocking 28:17.21 in the 10000m race.

“I am looking forward to competing with the international athletes in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. We can learn a lot from them, and it’s fun to run with them as well. I am aiming for good timing, and it would be great if I can do better than an international athlete,” Kartik said.

READ MORE: World medallist Ebenyo, Rio champion Ayana to headline Delhi half marathon

A total of 36,194 people are expected to participate in the Delhi Half Marathon, which offers a total prize money of USD 268,000, and the top 10 International Elite winners will take USD 27,000 each in men’s and women’s segments. Participants can also pocket an additional USD 12,000 for creating a new Event Record.

The Indian elite winners in the men’s and women’s categories will be richer by Rs 4,00,000 each. They will get an Event Record bonus of Rs 1,00,000, along with a performance bonus for those who finish under a specific time.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2018 winner, Abhishek Pal said, “This is my fourth Delhi Half Marathon. I am hoping to repeat my feat in the 2018 edition. I have prepared well and am confident of having a good race on Sunday.”

Sanjivani Jadhav, the defending Indian Elite Women’s race champion, said: “I want to improve my personal best at the Delhi Half Marathon and defend my title. I am very excited about the run on Sunday.”

