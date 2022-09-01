More Sports

Delhi Half Marathon on October 16

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2021, the 17th edition of the annual event will commence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Rakesh Rao
Participants run at the start of the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 20, 2019. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The $268,000 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be run here on October 16.

Registrations for the race and the virtual races will start on Friday from 7 am and end 12 midnight on October 11 at the website, vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in.

The virtual race categories are half marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 kms). Athletes Anju Bobby George, Avinash Sable, boxers Nikhat Zareen, Vijendra Singh, hockey player Sardara Singh, cricketer Suresh Raina, triple-jumper Eldhose Paul, paralympian Sharad Kumar were present at the launch of the event on Thursday evening.

