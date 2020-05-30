Chisora eyes MMA bout after Usyk delay

Dereck Chisora has become the latest boxer to express an interest in competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) after his heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk was delayed.

The Briton was set to take on Usyk in London earlier this month, but the coronavirus pandemic led to an indefinite postponement.

And Chisora is working with manager David Haye to secure an appearance at Bellator MMA.

"We are trying to sort dates for June or July," he told BBC Sport, with compatriot Dillian Whyte having also been tipped to tackle a crossover bout.

"I see others do it and say, 'I want to try it one day'. Since Usyk has been postponed for a while, then if there's a way I can do that for the time being...

"We're waiting to see the date they give us for Usyk but if there's a bigger gap we're going to jump in to Bellator straight away."

No new date has been set for Chisora's fight with Usyk, but the 36-year-old is not keen on the idea of it taking place behind closed doors.

"This fight needs fans," he said. "Some fights don't but certain fights need fans and this is one where you need people to enjoy it."