World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Devender, Nimisha win gold on opening day While Devender Kumar cleared a distance of 50.61m in men's discus throw F-44 event, Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil claimed the podium in women's long jump F46/47 event with an effort of 5.25m. PTI Dubai 11 February, 2021 18:08 IST Promising para-athletes Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil won a gold each as India started its campaign at the 12th Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix by winning six medals on Thursday.Devender cleared a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in men's discus throw F-44 event, while Nimisha claimed the yellow metal in women's long jump F46/47 event with an effort of 5.25m.In F-44 classification, athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs compete in a standing position.F46/F47 is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, competing in a standing position.India also clinched the sliver in men's discus throw F-44, with Pardeep's throw of 41.77m.READ | Six-member Indian judoka team to feature in Tel Aviv Grand Slam "This is my first international medal. I am very excited about it. But I came into the Championships with a target of 54m throw. I will try to attain it in the next Championships," said Devender.Nimisha, a product of SAI Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar, was overwhelmed to claim a gold medal in her first international competition."This gold is special to me. I was a little nervous ahead of my competition as this was my first international championship. I have been training for the last two years," said the Kerala-born para-athlete.While Pranav Desai ran 11.76 seconds to claim the silver medal in men's 100m T-64 event, Vinod Kumar took the bronze in men's discus throw F-52 with a throw of 18.52 metres. Rakshita Raju (5:22.15min) clinched a bronze in the women's 1500m T-11 event.