MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dipa Karmakar to leave for Asian Games trials on July 9

As many as 40 gymnasts of different states are scheduled to join the trials for the Asian Games.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 21:08 IST , AGARTALA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: WADA initially banned Dipa for two years but later it was reduced on the ground that she had not taken any drug or narcotics.
FILE PHOTO: WADA initially banned Dipa for two years but later it was reduced on the ground that she had not taken any drug or narcotics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: WADA initially banned Dipa for two years but later it was reduced on the ground that she had not taken any drug or narcotics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Olympian Dipa Karmakar is set for her comeback after serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope test and will participate in the Asian Games gymnastics selection trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12, said her coach Bishweshwar Nandi on Monday.

Nandi will be accompanying her in the trials. As many as 40 gymnasts of different states are scheduled to join the trials for the Asian Games.

“Dipa Karmakar, who was out of action for the past 18 months after failing dope test conducted by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), is set to join the Asian Games trials at Bhubaneswar. Her ban is scheduled to be completed on July 10,” Nandi, who helped the 29-year gymnast to secure fourth place in Rio Olympics, told PTI.

Nandi said the WADA initially banned Dipa for two years but later it was reduced on the ground that she had not taken any drug or narcotics.

“It is good that Dipa is returning to action after a long time. Although she is still having injuries, she wants to prove herself in the trials and make a remarkable comeback,” he said, adding she had already begun practice for the trials in her native state of Tripura.

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Asian Games /

World Anti Doping Agency /

Rio Olympics /

WADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dipa Karmakar to leave for Asian Games trials on July 9
    PTI
  2. Kuwait stands in way as India looks to defend title in SAFF Championship final
    N. Sudarshan
  3. AIFF restores Federation Cup, inducts five new clubs in I-League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023: England’s Bazball faces reckoning as big boys Australia come calling
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Wimbledon to celebrate Federer’s career on Centre Court, Serena Williams declines invitation
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Dipa Karmakar to leave for Asian Games trials on July 9
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2022: India names 33-member rowing squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. France’s Lafay wins Tour de France stage two as Yates retains overall lead
    Reuters
  5. Dipa Karmakar to return at Asian Games selection trials in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dipa Karmakar to leave for Asian Games trials on July 9
    PTI
  2. Kuwait stands in way as India looks to defend title in SAFF Championship final
    N. Sudarshan
  3. AIFF restores Federation Cup, inducts five new clubs in I-League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023: England’s Bazball faces reckoning as big boys Australia come calling
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Wimbledon to celebrate Federer’s career on Centre Court, Serena Williams declines invitation
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment