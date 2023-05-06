eISL: India’s FIFAe team once finds itself playing against each other for Indian football’s esports title

Four of India’s top FIFAe players, including a coach, made their way to the FIFAe Nations Cup as Team India, last year.

In 2023, all of them – Siddh Chandarana, Saransh Jain, Charanjot Singh and Lokmanyu Chaturvedi – stand a chance to play against each other as eISL (esports version of the Indian Super League) moves to its penultimate stage on Saturday.

The eISL, with late equalisers and stoppage time goals over 90 games across two months, has lived up to its hype, in its second season.

Played on PlayStation, the tournament has seen the rise of young esports athletes in the country.

“It’s a different format, most of it is online,” Saransh Jain, one of the defending eISL champions told Sportstar. The 21-year-old had won the inaugural edition with Chennaiyin FC but has switched sides to NorthEast United this season.

Unlike in 2022, this season saw the top two qualify automatically for the semifinals. FC Goa and NEUFC will meet the other two teams directly in the sfs.

The third-placed team will take on the six-placed team, and the fourth and fifth-placed teams will play against each other for the remaining two spots in the final four.

The winners of the two semifinals will play each other in the final on May 7, 2023, to determine the new champions of eISL in its second edition.

“I want to represent Chennaiyin again but unfortunately, that did not happen. But playing for NorthEast United has been a great experience so far. There’s so much football that comes from here,” Saransh added.

“Teaming up with Emaad (Emaad Jameel Ahmed) has been a great experience.”

Charanjot, playing for Bengaluru FC alongside Sagnik Sarkar, has made it to the knockouts in his debut season.

“For my first season, it has been a decent start… I think I have done a pretty good job until now in the 10 games I have played. I’ve won eight games, drawn one, after a last-minute equaliser and lost just once,” he said.

eISL 2023 schedule. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

And his next opponent is his compatriot, Siddh, at least partially. Bengaluru plays Hyderabad FC for a place in the semifinals, with Siddh and Amaan Warsi comprising HFC.

“We are good friends but I think the competitive environment comes first for both of us. We know each other’s games,” Charanjot said, talking about facing Siddh.

“We have practised against each other for N number of games in several FIFA (versions). But all of it comes down to one particular game and I hope I can come out on top.”

Saransh, on the other hand, might face Lokmanyu if Kerala Blasters makes its way into the semis. The Blasters will have to beat Mumbai City FC in the knockout play veteran Saransh for a place in the final.

“There is a bit of added pressure because your opponent knows what you’re going to do. But I’d just want to remain unpredictable on that day,” Saransh said.

Two of the finalists from last season, Sarash (NEUFC) and Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan (MCFC) are still in the race for the title.

As the final phase of the tournament begins today, it will be interesting to see whether eISL will see a new champion or Saransh can add another feather to his cap, winning consecutive titles, with two separate teams.