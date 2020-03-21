More Sports More Sports Equestrian: Britain's Badminton Horse Trials cancelled due to coronavrus The tournament, a key equestrian build-up event ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was scheduled for May. AFP LONDON 21 March, 2020 04:29 IST Piggy French riding Jakata won last year's edition of the Trials. - Getty Images AFP LONDON 21 March, 2020 04:29 IST The Badminton Horse Trials, a key equestrian build-up event for the 2020 Olympics, have been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus.The tournament, scheduled for May, would have been a major showcase for British eventers hoping to challenge for places at the Tokyo Games in July and August this year.“Following the government's Covid-19 public health restrictions and its statement that emergency services are withdrawn from supporting mass gatherings from Tuesday March 17, we are sorry to announce it is no longer possible to stage Badminton Horse Trials in any capacity,” a statement from Badminton organisers said on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.