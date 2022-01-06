Esports: All you need to know about VALORANT Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022

VALORANT Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022, which gives South Asian VALORANT players platform to feature in the VALORANT Champions Tour is all set to begin on January 22, with registrations open from today.

The prize pool of the tournament is $30,000, including a reward of $1,500 for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

VCC gives the participating players an opportunity to qualify for the Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs Split 1. The winning team from there will then compete at the VCT 2022 Masters Split 1.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Qualifying teams from each sub-region will go through the VCC Playoffs to reach the grand finals and the top two South Asian teams will make their way to Split 1 Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs. The winner will then play at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 Masters Split 1.

“The first edition of VCC set the benchmark high in the South Asian VALORANT Circuit. Right from the tournament structure, prize pool, player skill level to the overall tournament hygiene, each element was lauded among the esports fraternity. With this edition, we have taken it a notch higher and aim to establish VCC as a strong regional tournament at the global level," said Akshat Rathee, Managing Director and Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, which is the main organisers of the tournament.

Riot Games, global leaders in game development who made the game are associate organisers of VCC 2022.

SCHEDULE

● January 22 to February 13, 2022 — Qualifiers

● February 18 to 20, 2022 — Playoffs

● February 25 to 27, 2022 — Grand finals

The tournament will field the following six qualifiers:

1. India - 2 Qualifiers, 2 Slots

2. Pakistan & Afghanistan - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

3. Sri Lanka & Maldives - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

4. Bangladesh - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

5. Nepal & Bhutan - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

6. Wildcard - 1 Qualifier, 2 Slots

REGISTRATION

To register for the VALORANT Conquerors Championship 2022, log on to the official VCC website.

WHERE TO WATCH

All matches will be broadcast live on Loco and Rooter along with NODWIN Gaming Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels.