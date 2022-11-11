Esports: Eight teams to compete in Valorant India Invitational

Eight teams will compete for USD 100,000 prize pool in the LAN event of the Valorant India Invitational, organised by Galaxy Racer, which will be held in Hyderabad from November 18 to 20.

Former G2 Esports player, Mixwell will lead Team Heretic in India. The tournament will also feature APAC kings Paper Rex, Team Secret, Rex Regum Qeon, Boom Esports and Bleed Esports. These six teams will be joined by Enigma Gaming and GodSquad, the two Indian teams in the LAN event.

Recently, GodSquad became the sole Indian team to get a slot at the Valorant Champions Tour 2023-24.

“With the quality of teams participating, Valorant India Invitational is going to set a benchmark for the upcoming valorant tournaments in the country. This is going to be the first time when we will see some of the franchisee rosters in action before the VCT season kicks off. We are excited to have these teams in India and we are confident of providing a spectacle for the audience.” said Siddharth Ravishankar, Chief Gaming Officer, Galaxy Racer.

The invitational final will culminate with music festival Sunburn, featuring the headline act of DJ Snake.