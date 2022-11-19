More Sports

Esports: Team Heretics, Team Secret secure semifinal berths at the inaugural Valorant India Invitational 

The three-day LAN finals kicked off with eight teams dividing into two groups of four. The final of the USD 100,000 prize pool tournament will take place on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 19 November, 2022 17:18 IST
The three-day Valorant India Invitational esports tournament kicked off with eight teams dividing into two groups of four on November 19, 2022.

The three-day Valorant India Invitational esports tournament kicked off with eight teams dividing into two groups of four on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Team Heretics and Team Secret secured semifinal berths on the opening day of the inaugural Valorant India Invitational here on Saturday.

The three-day LAN finals kicked off with eight teams dividing into two groups of four.

After playing three matches, Team Heretics topped Group A, while Team Secret edged out Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) on game difference to progress to the next round. Enigma Gaming lost all three of its matches.

Among the players who played three games on Day One, the Team Heretics’ duo of Zeek and Mixwell put on a top-notch show, showcasing their efficiency and expertise in 53 rounds leading their team from the front. The two players were among the top three in average combat score (ACS), K:D, Kills Assists Survived Traded (KAST) %, average damage per round (ADR) and kills per round (KPR).

In Group B, team Paper Rex went up against Indian outfit, Global Esports’ GodSquad. The Singapore outfit beat GodSquad 13-7 and later lost to Bleed Esports, also from Singapore, late on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Indonesian team, Boom Esports, will begin its campaign as all four teams have to play each other to determine the top two semifinalists who will join the winners of Group A in the race to the finals.

The final of the USD 100,000 prize pool tournament will take place on Sunday.

