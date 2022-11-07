Esports: Valorant India Invitational to begin on November 18

The Valorant India Invitational tournament will be held in Hyderabad from November 18 to 20.

This will be the first-ever international Valorant tournament in South Asia, and the total prize money on offer will be USD 100,000.

The LAN Finals will be contested over three-days while the Grand Finals, scheduled to take place on November 20, will be at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad.

Paper Rex, Team Secret and RRQ are some of the big names that are expected to participate in the event. Some notable Indian names will also be a part of the event.

Galaxy Racer, one of the biggest transmedia gaming organizations, has joined hands with EDM festival Sunburn to create the music for the tournament.