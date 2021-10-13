Esports World Championship: Team India CS:GO and Tekken7 star Hitesh Khorwal progress to Finals

India’s five-member Team CS:GO and Tekken 7 athlete Hitesh Khorwal put up impressive performances at the Regional Qualifiers and secured its seat in the Finals of the 13th Esports World Championship.

With contrasting results in the Regional Qualifiers, which were played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Team India CS:GO and Hitesh have now joined Hemanth Kommu, who has already entered Finals in PES 2021 event last month.

Team India CS:GO, comprising skipper Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy and Harsh Jain, has looked quite dominant throughout the event, remaining unbeaten in its respective group.

“We are really happy that we made it out of a really competitive South Asian qualifier for the tournament. It’s an honour to be part of Team India at a global level and represent India at the prestigious Esports Championship."

"It’s a dream come true for all of us and full credit for this feat goes to all my team members,” Team India CS:GO captain Ritesh said.

On the other hand, Hitesh aka rcool, who had ended his campaign placed third, progressed into the Finals after the first-placed Pakistani athlete “Arslan” pulled out from the Championship following the Regional Qualifiers stage.

“This moment gives me a sense of accomplishment and honour that my diligence and commitment finally paid off,” he said.

“The Finals will be a portentous evaluation of my skill but I have a firm belief in my zeal and hard work. It is a challenge which was awaited by me and I feel more than ready to take it”, he added.

In the Regional Qualifiers India was placed in the South Asian region alongside Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The Finals of the prestigious tournament are scheduled to be held offline in Eilat, Israel from November 14 to 19.