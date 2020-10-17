More Sports More Sports Facilities from 7 States, 2 UTs upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence The states and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI New Delhi 17 October, 2020 15:54 IST The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India’s pursuit for excellence at the Olympics. - TWITTER @KHELOINDIA PTI New Delhi 17 October, 2020 15:54 IST Facilities from seven states and two union territories have been upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme, the Sports Ministry said on Saturday.The states and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.“The government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure on the one hand and creating facilities for sporting excellence on the other,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a release.READ| Mission Olympic Cell sanctions Mirabai Chanu’s overseas training “The KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India’s Olympic dreams.”These centres have made the cut based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management and sports culture in their respective states.“The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high performance managers, coaches, sports scientists, technical support, etc,” the release said.Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to KISCEs. The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 states/UTs. New disciplines added for Government jobs under sports quotas The latest KISCEs include:Andhra Pradesh — Dr. YSR Sports School, YSR District, KadapaChandigarh — Hockey Stadium, Sector — 42Chhattisgarh - Rajya Khel Prashikshan Kendra, BilaspurGoa — SAG Sports Complex, Campal, PanajiHaryana — Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, SonipatHimachal Pradesh — Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, BilaspurPuducherry — Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, UppallamTripura - Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex, Badharghat, AgartalaJammu & Kashmir — i) M.A. Stadium,Fencing Academy,Jammu ii) J & K Sports Council water Sports Academy, SrinagarStates/ UTs currently with KISCEs:States - Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, TripuraUTs - Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know