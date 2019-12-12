FCCI India Sports Awards: Kamesh Srinivasan is Best Sports scribe

Kamesh Srinivasan of THE HINDU was bestowed the Best Sports Journalist Award at the FCCI India Sports Awards 2019 on Wednesday. The awards acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sports persons and various stakeholders for the year. The jury for the awards included Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal.

Following were the awardees:

Best National Sports Federation: National Rifle Association of India

Sports Person (Female): Rani Rampal (hockey)

Sports Person (Male): Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting)

Para-Athlete: Sandeep Chaudhary (javelin)

Special Recognition Para-Athlete: Manasi Joshi (badminton)

Breakthrough Sports Person: Amit Panghal

Special Recognition Breakthrough Sports Person: Esow Alben (cycling)

Coach or Support Staff: Satyanarayana

Lifetime Achievement (administrator): Govindaraj Kempareddy

Lifetime Achievement: Pankaj Advani (cue sport)

Best State Promoting Sports: Odisha

Best Sports Journalist: Kamesh Srinivasan