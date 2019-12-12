More Sports More Sports FCCI India Sports Awards: Kamesh Srinivasan is Best Sports scribe The awards acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sports persons and various stakeholders for the year. Team Sportstar 12 December, 2019 00:22 IST Kamesh Srinivasan, of The Hindu, receives the Best Sports Journalist award on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 12 December, 2019 00:22 IST Kamesh Srinivasan of THE HINDU was bestowed the Best Sports Journalist Award at the FCCI India Sports Awards 2019 on Wednesday. The awards acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sports persons and various stakeholders for the year. The jury for the awards included Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal.Following were the awardees:Best National Sports Federation: National Rifle Association of IndiaSports Person (Female): Rani Rampal (hockey)Sports Person (Male): Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting)Para-Athlete: Sandeep Chaudhary (javelin)Special Recognition Para-Athlete: Manasi Joshi (badminton)Breakthrough Sports Person: Amit PanghalSpecial Recognition Breakthrough Sports Person: Esow Alben (cycling)Coach or Support Staff: SatyanarayanaLifetime Achievement (administrator): Govindaraj KempareddyLifetime Achievement: Pankaj Advani (cue sport)Best State Promoting Sports: OdishaBest Sports Journalist: Kamesh Srinivasan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.