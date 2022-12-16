Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are amongst the contenders for Best Athlete of the Year, as per the nominees list released by International Sports Press Association on Thursday.
Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open titles to take his total tally of Grand Slams to 22 this years. He also played with 20-time Major winner Federer in the Swiss maestro’s last-ever professional tennis match at the Laver Cup in London.
Twenty-three-time Major winner Serena returned to tour after a year at Wimbledon. She most likely played the last tennis match of her career during the third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.
Surprisingly, the list does not include Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, number one players in men’s and women’s tennis.
Apart from the ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best Female’ athlete awards, the other categories are ‘Best Team’ and ‘Best Press Facility.’
AIPS members all over the world can vote for these awards, with the deadline being December 29. Members can put up to three preferences in each category (first preference, second preference and third preference, in order of importance).
Best Male Athlete Nominees
Sofyan Amrabat - Football, Morocco
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Basketball, Greece
Karim Benzema - Football, France
Wu Dajing - Speed Skating, China
Alison Dos Santos - Athletics, Brazil
Armand Duplantis - Athletics, Sweden
Roger Federer - Tennis, Switzerland
Qi Guangpu - Aerial Skiing, China
Jakob, Ingebrigtsen - Athletics, Norway
Marcell Jacobs - Athletics, Italy
Eliud Kipchoge - Athletics, Kenya
Balint Kopasz- Canoeing, Hungary
Robert Lewandowski- Football, Poland
Noah Lyles - Track and Field, USA
Sadio Mane - Football, Senegal
Kylian Mbappe - Football, France
Lionel Messi - Football, Argentina
Kristof Milak - Swimming, Hungary
Rafael Nadal - Tennis, Spain
Gregorio Paltrinieri- Swimming, Italy
Sergio Perez - Formula 1, Mexico
David Popovici - Swimming, Romania
Gianmarco Tamberi - Athletics, Italy
Johannes Thingnes Boe - Biathlon, Norway
Max Verstappen - Formula 1, The Netherlands
Henrik Von Eckermann- Horse Riding, Sweden
Su Yiming - Snowboarding, China
Best Female Athlete Nominees
Gu Ailing - Skiing, China
Tobi Amusan - track and Field, Nigeria
Rebeca Andrade - Gymnastics, Brazil
Simone Biles - Gymnastics, USA
Federica Brignone - Alpine Skiing, Italy
Madison De Rozario - Paralympics, Australia
Jessica Fox - Canoeing, Australia
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - Track and Field, Jamaica
Kimberly Garcia - Athletics, Perù
Anna Gasser - Snowboarding, Austria
Ons Jabeur - Tennis, Tunisia
Theres Johaug - Skiing, Norway
Faith Kipyegon - Athletics, Kenya
Katie Ledecky - Swimming, USA
Eilish McColgan - Athletics, UK
Sydney McLaughlin - Athletics, USA
Bethany Mead - Football, UK
Xu Mentao - Aerial Skiing, China
Choi Min-Jeong - Speed Skating, South Korea
Naomi Osaka - Tennis, Japan
Eleanor Patterson - Track and Field, Australia
Alexia Putellas - Football, Spain
Simona Quadarella - Swimming, Italy
Yulimar Rojas - Athletics, Venezuela
Irene Schouten - Speed Skating, The Netherlands
Mikaela ShiffrinA - Alpine Skiing, USA
Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo, UK
Gyda Westvold Hansen - Nordic Combined, Norway
Serena Williams - Tennis, USA
Luo Zongshi - Taekwondo, China
Best Team Nominees
Argentina Men’s Football Team
Brazil Men’s Volleyball Team
Brazil Women’s Football Team
Chelsea Football Club
China Mixed Team Aerials - Aerial Skiing, China
Croatia Men’s Football Team
England Women’s Football Team
FC Bayern Munich
Finland Men’s Ice Hockey Team
France Men’s Football Team
Golden State Warriors - Basketball, USA
Italy Men’s Volleyball Team
Morocco Men’s Football Team
Paris Saint-Germain FC
Real Madrid CF
Red Bull Racing Team - Formula 1, Austria
Spain Men’s Waterpolo Team
Wenjing Sui / Cong Han - Pair Skating, China
USA Athletics Team
USA Women’s Gymnastics Team
Best Press Facilities Nominees
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Football, Qatar
Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 - Multi-Sports, China
World Athletics Championships Eugene 2022 - Athletics, USA
FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 - Swimming, Hungary
European Athletics Championshiops Munich 2022 - Multi Sports, Germany
African Cup of Nations 2022 - Football, Cameroon
FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2022 - Winter Sports
IAAF World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 - Athletics, Serbia
South American Games Asuncion 2022 - Multi Sports, Paraguay
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 - Football, UK
Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 - Multi-Sports, UK