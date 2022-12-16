Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are amongst the contenders for Best Athlete of the Year, as per the nominees list released by International Sports Press Association on Thursday.

Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open titles to take his total tally of Grand Slams to 22 this years. He also played with 20-time Major winner Federer in the Swiss maestro’s last-ever professional tennis match at the Laver Cup in London.

Twenty-three-time Major winner Serena returned to tour after a year at Wimbledon. She most likely played the last tennis match of her career during the third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Surprisingly, the list does not include Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, number one players in men’s and women’s tennis.

Apart from the ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best Female’ athlete awards, the other categories are ‘Best Team’ and ‘Best Press Facility.’

AIPS members all over the world can vote for these awards, with the deadline being December 29. Members can put up to three preferences in each category (first preference, second preference and third preference, in order of importance).

Best Male Athlete Nominees Sofyan Amrabat - Football, Morocco Giannis Antetokounmpo - Basketball, Greece Karim Benzema - Football, France Wu Dajing - Speed Skating, China Alison Dos Santos - Athletics, Brazil Armand Duplantis - Athletics, Sweden Roger Federer - Tennis, Switzerland Qi Guangpu - Aerial Skiing, China Jakob, Ingebrigtsen - Athletics, Norway Marcell Jacobs - Athletics, Italy Eliud Kipchoge - Athletics, Kenya Balint Kopasz- Canoeing, Hungary Robert Lewandowski- Football, Poland Noah Lyles - Track and Field, USA Sadio Mane - Football, Senegal Kylian Mbappe - Football, France Lionel Messi - Football, Argentina Kristof Milak - Swimming, Hungary Rafael Nadal - Tennis, Spain Gregorio Paltrinieri- Swimming, Italy Sergio Perez - Formula 1, Mexico David Popovici - Swimming, Romania Gianmarco Tamberi - Athletics, Italy Johannes Thingnes Boe - Biathlon, Norway Max Verstappen - Formula 1, The Netherlands Henrik Von Eckermann- Horse Riding, Sweden Su Yiming - Snowboarding, China

Best Female Athlete Nominees Gu Ailing - Skiing, China Tobi Amusan - track and Field, Nigeria Rebeca Andrade - Gymnastics, Brazil Simone Biles - Gymnastics, USA Federica Brignone - Alpine Skiing, Italy Madison De Rozario - Paralympics, Australia Jessica Fox - Canoeing, Australia Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - Track and Field, Jamaica Kimberly Garcia - Athletics, Perù Anna Gasser - Snowboarding, Austria Ons Jabeur - Tennis, Tunisia Theres Johaug - Skiing, Norway Faith Kipyegon - Athletics, Kenya Katie Ledecky - Swimming, USA Eilish McColgan - Athletics, UK Sydney McLaughlin - Athletics, USA Bethany Mead - Football, UK Xu Mentao - Aerial Skiing, China Choi Min-Jeong - Speed Skating, South Korea Naomi Osaka - Tennis, Japan Eleanor Patterson - Track and Field, Australia Alexia Putellas - Football, Spain Simona Quadarella - Swimming, Italy Yulimar Rojas - Athletics, Venezuela Irene Schouten - Speed Skating, The Netherlands Mikaela ShiffrinA - Alpine Skiing, USA Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo, UK Gyda Westvold Hansen - Nordic Combined, Norway Serena Williams - Tennis, USA Luo Zongshi - Taekwondo, China

Best Team Nominees Argentina Men’s Football Team Brazil Men’s Volleyball Team Brazil Women’s Football Team Chelsea Football Club China Mixed Team Aerials - Aerial Skiing, China Croatia Men’s Football Team England Women’s Football Team FC Bayern Munich Finland Men’s Ice Hockey Team France Men’s Football Team Golden State Warriors - Basketball, USA Italy Men’s Volleyball Team Morocco Men’s Football Team Paris Saint-Germain FC Real Madrid CF Red Bull Racing Team - Formula 1, Austria Spain Men’s Waterpolo Team Wenjing Sui / Cong Han - Pair Skating, China USA Athletics Team USA Women’s Gymnastics Team