SAI approves financial assistance for 29 fencers

The fund will enable 10 fencers to compete in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London from August 9 to 20.

PTI
New Delhi 04 August, 2022 22:31 IST
FILE PHOTO - India’s Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundh competes against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi (L) in the women’s individual sabre qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021.

FILE PHOTO - India's Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundh competes against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi (L) in the women's individual sabre qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021.

The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell on Thursday sanctioned financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for 10 fencers to compete in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London from August 9 to 20.

“The MOC also approved financial assistance for two coaches and two support staff to travel with the team,” the SAI said in a release.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting where a revised proposal from the Fencing Association of India (FAI) was approved by MOC.

The governing body will also “fund the expenses of 19 fencers, who are training in various National Centres of Excellence, as part of their international exposure.

“Two coaches and a physiotherapist have also been approved for assistance under the NCOE Exposure head,” it said.

