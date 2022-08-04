The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell on Thursday sanctioned financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for 10 fencers to compete in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London from August 9 to 20.

“The MOC also approved financial assistance for two coaches and two support staff to travel with the team,” the SAI said in a release.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting where a revised proposal from the Fencing Association of India (FAI) was approved by MOC.

The governing body will also “fund the expenses of 19 fencers, who are training in various National Centres of Excellence, as part of their international exposure.

“Two coaches and a physiotherapist have also been approved for assistance under the NCOE Exposure head,” it said.