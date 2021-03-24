Bhavani Devi to start Tokyo Games preparation in Italy

India’s star fencer Bhavani Devi, who has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will resume her training in Livorno (Italy) with her coach Nicola Zanotti for the quadrennial event.

“I will be leaving for Italy on Saturday (March 27). I came to Chennai mainly to be with my mother, who is recovering from COVID-19. From Livorno I will be directly going for Olympics,” Bhavani told Sportstar here on Wednesday.

Bhavani said the focus will be more on camps in Livorno with the Italian national team as there are no major competitions confirmed barring the Asian championships in South Korea in June.

The 27-year-old Chennai-based sabre fencer said there would be no major changes in her technique. “There will be repetition on some technical stuff and analysis of opponents [at Tokyo]. Focus will also be on correcting the weaknesses and working on fitness,” said the nine-time national champion.

Bhavani has no stress now that she has qualified for the Games. “In the last four-and-a-half years, there was a lot of stress to qualify. Now I don't have any of the pressure. All I want is to do is give my best performance in Tokyo and not obsess about the rounds. As far as I know, each opponent at Tokyo will be tough,” she said.