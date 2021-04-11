More Sports More Sports Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet C'ships in Cairo Fencing Association of India President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were doing fine and being looked after by the team doctor. PTI NEW DELHI 11 April, 2021 19:03 IST India had fielded 24 fencers in all three disciplines - sabre, foil and epee - in the tournament. - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 11 April, 2021 19:03 IST Two Indian fencers participating in the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Cairo have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to them being quarantined there.Fencing Association of India (FAI) President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were doing fine and being looked after by the team doctor.READ|Tokyo 2021: Hotel will house athletes with COVID-19 symptoms"Yes, two fencers have tested positive and they are undergoing quarantine in Cairo," Mehta told PTI."Both the fencers are doing fine and they are being looked after by the doctor there," he added.India had fielded 24 fencers in all three disciplines -- sabre, foil and epee -- in the tournament, which ends on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.