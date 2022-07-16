Fencing World Championships: India’s Karan Singh beats 14th seed in first round, to face World No. 4 next

Indian fencer Karan Singh beat 14th seed Mao Kokubo of Japan in the men's 'Sabre' event in the first round at the Fencing World Championships on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Indian is currently ranked 90th on the International Fencing Federation (FIE) list and seeded 61st in the competition. He disposed of the challenge from Kokubo with a 15-11 scoreline in their round of 128 encounter.

Karan had secured a berth for the tournament by winning three out of his six qualifying round games.

He will next face defending champion and world No. 4 Oh Sanguk of South Korea in the round of 64.

None of the other Indians in the fray, Gisho Nidhi, Abhay Krishna, and Vishal, could make it past the qualifiers.

In the women's 'Epee' event, Tanishka Khatri made it to the main draw by winning four of her five duels but lost a close match to Violeta Peguero of Dominica 14-15 in the round of 128.

Tanishka eventually finished 69th, while Ena Arora and Mumtaj, who crashed out in the qualifiers, finished 96th and 147th, respectively.