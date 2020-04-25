UFC to resume on May 9 in first of three events in a week

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are set to do battle behind closed doors in Florida on May 9 in the first of three UFC events in the space of a week.

Dana White vowed that UFC 249 would go ahead next month after the event scheduled to take place in Brooklyn last weekend was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another four shows were cancelled this week, but White revealed the action will return at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9, with further contests to come on May 13 and 16.

Only "essential personnel" will be allowed into the venue for the three cards.

After seeing a fight with lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov scuppered for a fifth time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, number one contender Ferguson will lock horns with Gaethje for the interim championship at UFC 249.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and former title-holder Dominick Cruz will also meet in the Octagon.

UFC president White said: "I can't wait to deliver some great fights for the fans.

"I want to give a big thanks to [Jacksonville] mayor [Lenny] Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission executive director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards."