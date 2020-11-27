FICCI global sports summit to be held on December 8, 9

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will host its 10th global sports summit, TURF 2020, on the business of sports, the first virtual global sports and fitness exhibition, apart from the Indian sports awards, on December 8 and 9.

It was stated in a release that the exhibition would attempt to provide a unique opportunity to connect consumers across the world through a low-cost, easy-to-access platform.

ALSO READ | AAI gets back government recognition after eight years

“FICCI is committed to finding innovative and effective ways to promote the development of sports and sports business in the country,” said the secretary general of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy.

“Turf will bring together multi-disciplinary experts from the world of sports with innovative ideas and exclusive insights into issues and growth opportunities of sports and fitness in India,” said Ms. Shabnam Panjwani, Co-Chairperson, Sports and Youth Affairs Committee of FICCI.