FIFAe Nations Cup 2022: India drawn in Group D alongside Italy, Netherlands

The Indian eFIFA team has been drawn in Group D in the FIFAe Nations Cup set to happen from July 27-30 in Copenhagen. A total of 24 teams will compete in the FIFAe Nations Cup set to take place at the Bella Arena in Denmark.

The other members in the group are Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Mexico and Morocco. The Indian contingent is represented by Charanjot Singh, Siddh Chandarana and Saransh Jain and have already made history, making it to the FIFAe Nations Cup for the first time ever.

France, the winner of the inaugural FIFAe Nations Cup and the defending champion, has been drawn in Group B, alongside Germany, Sweden, UAE, Peru and Japan.

India will begin the tournament against Italy on July 28, followed by matches against Netherlands, Poland, Mexico, Morocco. The return fixtures will take place the next day.

The final of FIFAe Nations Cup will take place on July 30.

The Indian efootball team's journey began in January last year when All India Football Federation signed the participation agreement with FIFA for the FIFAe Nations Series 2021.

After narowly missing to make the cut last year, the team beat Malaysia and South Korea to seal its berth in the elite esports tournament.