FIFAe Nations Cup 2022: India esports team, schedule, prize money, format, points system

India, making its debut in the FIFAe Nations Cup, will be represented by Siddhh Chandarana, Charanjot Singh and Saransh Jain.
The eTigers have been drawn in Group D alongside Netherlands, Italy, Morocco, Mexico and Poland.
The FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 is the official international competition of FIFA, allowing the best players from across the globe to represent their countries. The final stage of the tournament has 24 teams, divided into six groups of four countries each.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be a biennial event, started in 2019 in England, where France was crowned champion after beating Argentina in the final.
The 2021 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is set to happen in Denmark from July 21 to July 30.
Which game is played in FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?
FIFAe Nations Cup will feature FIFA 22 by Electronic Arts (EA Sports) and will be played on PlayStation 5. In its debut season three years ago, the tournament featured the FIFA version of that year, FIFA 19.
How big is the game FIFA 22, and how many people play it?
FIFA is one of the most popular games, and the 2022 edition already has a player base of nine million.
“Since launch, we’ve already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created, and 460 million matches played,” EA had said in a statement.
What is the format and prize pool for the tournament?
The prize pool for the FIFAe Nations Cup is $400,000, which is about 3 crore 18 lakh rupees in INR, and the winner is decided through a 2v2 contest.
Four groups of six nations will play each other in a round-robin format. Each nation has one substitute, making a total of three players per squad. The top four nations from every group qualify for the knockout stage, from the Round-of-16 to the final.
Furthermore, the tournament will also affect rankings according to the places the countries finish at. Currently, Singapore sits on top of the rankings with 938.57 points, while Brazil (912.46 points) and the Netherlands (875.42 points) sit second and third, respectively.
India is placed 18th this year - its highest ever ranking - with 715.37 points so far.
How has India fared in the tournament so far?
This is the first appearance for the Indian esports team in the FIFAe Nations Cup, which is currently ranked at its all-time best of 18 in the global rankings.
India finished the play-ins with 12 wins, 11 draws and nine losses in 32 games, ranking second with 900 points, only behind Australia in the Asia and Oceania region. In the play-offs, the eTigers beat Malaysia and Korea Republic to seal their spot in the FIFAe Nations Cup.
When is India starting its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?
India will begin its campaign against Italy on July 27 and play all its five opponents in back-to-back games.
When and where to watch the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?
The final stage of the FIFAe Nations Cup will be played at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark and can be watched on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels of FIFAe.