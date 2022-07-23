FIFAe Nations Cup 2022: India esports team, schedule, prize money, format, points system

India, making its debut in the FIFAe Nations Cup, will be represented by Siddhh Chandarana, Charanjot Singh and Saransh Jain.

The eTigers have been drawn in Group D alongside Netherlands, Italy, Morocco, Mexico and Poland.

The FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 is the official international competition of FIFA, allowing the best players from across the globe to represent their countries. The final stage of the tournament has 24 teams, divided into six groups of four countries each.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be a biennial event, started in 2019 in England, where France was crowned champion after beating Argentina in the final.

Lucas ‘DaXe’ Cuillerier of France (L) and Corentin ‘MAESTRO’ Thullier of France (R) pose for a photo after winning the tournament during Day 2 of FIFA eNations Cup 2019 on April 14, 2019 in Maidstone, England. | Photo Credit: FIFA via Getty Images

The 2021 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is set to happen in Denmark from July 21 to July 30.

Which game is played in FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?

FIFAe Nations Cup will feature FIFA 22 by Electronic Arts (EA Sports) and will be played on PlayStation 5. In its debut season three years ago, the tournament featured the FIFA version of that year, FIFA 19.

How big is the game FIFA 22, and how many people play it?

FIFA is one of the most popular games, and the 2022 edition already has a player base of nine million.

Also Read ESFI names an 11-member Indian contingent for 14th World Esports Championships

“Since launch, we’ve already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created, and 460 million matches played,” EA had said in a statement.

What is the format and prize pool for the tournament?

The prize pool for the FIFAe Nations Cup is $400,000, which is about 3 crore 18 lakh rupees in INR, and the winner is decided through a 2v2 contest.

Four groups of six nations will play each other in a round-robin format. Each nation has one substitute, making a total of three players per squad. The top four nations from every group qualify for the knockout stage, from the Round-of-16 to the final.

Furthermore, the tournament will also affect rankings according to the places the countries finish at. Currently, Singapore sits on top of the rankings with 938.57 points, while Brazil (912.46 points) and the Netherlands (875.42 points) sit second and third, respectively.

India is placed 18th this year - its highest ever ranking - with 715.37 points so far.

Points distribution for FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 Champion: 1750 points Qualified for Final: 1250 points Qualified for Semifinal: 900 points Qualified for QuarterFinal: 650 points Qualified for Round of 16: 400 points Group Stage Points: 275 points

How has India fared in the tournament so far?

This is the first appearance for the Indian esports team in the FIFAe Nations Cup, which is currently ranked at its all-time best of 18 in the global rankings.

Copenhagen, here we come !!



India 🇮🇳 creates history by qualifying for the first time ever to the pinnacle event of FIFA eSports - FIFAe Nations Cup 2022#FeNS22 🎮 #FeNC 🏆 #eTigers 🐯 #IndianFootballForwardTogether 💙 pic.twitter.com/PIQJT3xNG1 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 11, 2022

India finished the play-ins with 12 wins, 11 draws and nine losses in 32 games, ranking second with 900 points, only behind Australia in the Asia and Oceania region. In the play-offs, the eTigers beat Malaysia and Korea Republic to seal their spot in the FIFAe Nations Cup.

When is India starting its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?

India will begin its campaign against Italy on July 27 and play all its five opponents in back-to-back games.

India’s schedule at the FIFAe Nations Cup: July 27 Italy vs India — Round 1 — 9:35 pm India vs Netherlands — Round 2 — 10 pm Poland vs India — Round 3 — 10:25 pm India vs Mexico — Round 4 — 11:10 pm Morocco vs India — Round 5 — 11:35 pm

India’s schedule at the FIFAe Nations Cup: July 28 India vs Italy — Round 6 — 9:35 pm Netherlands vs India — Round 7 — 10 pm India vs Poland — Round 8 — 10:25 pm Mexico vs India — Round 9 — 11:10 pm India vs Morocco — Round 10 — 11:35 pm

When and where to watch the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?

The final stage of the FIFAe Nations Cup will be played at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark and can be watched on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels of FIFAe.

The final of the FIFAe World Cup in 2019 being played in London.