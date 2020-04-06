Fighting COVID-19: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani donates Rs 5 lakh

Multiple world champion ace cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh in country’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 120 Indian lives.

“A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!,” Advani tweeted.

The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.

Earlier in the day, India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopi Chand donated Rs. 11 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Gopi Chand also contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"I deem it a responsibility to join the Government efforts to combat the dreaded Coronavirus. At the same time I appeal to every citizen to strictly follow the guidelines by staying indoor to curb this menace," he said.

For the record, Gopi has been conducting online training sessions via mobile app during the ongoing lockdown to ensure the players maintain minimum physical fitness levels and also stay in touch with the sport with some shadow and wall practices.

