More Sports

Figure skating: USA ‘deeply frustrated’ by medals’ delay

The Americans finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the event on February 7 but the IOC ruled no medals would be presented.

Reuters
03 February, 2023 12:15 IST
03 February, 2023 12:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s figure skater Kamila Valieva takes part in Channel One Cup figure skating tournament at the CSKA arena in Moscow on January 21, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s figure skater Kamila Valieva takes part in Channel One Cup figure skating tournament at the CSKA arena in Moscow on January 21, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The Americans finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the event on February 7 but the IOC ruled no medals would be presented.

U.S. Figure Skating on Thursday said it was “deeply frustrated” by the nearly one-year delay in its athletes receiving medals won in the team event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping case involving a Russian skater continues to play out.

The Americans finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the event on February 7 but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled no medals would be presented after Russian teenager Kamila Valieva’s doping case forced a postponement of the ceremony.

Also Read
Teenager Isabeau Levito wins US women’s figure skating title

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, U.S. Figure Skating and its athletes are deeply frustrated by the lack of a final decision in the Team Event,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

“We’re very proud of how our Olympic medalists have carried themselves with poise and dignity since earning medals in Beijing. They have long deserved the recognition that has been withheld due to the ongoing process.

“U.S. Figure Skating calls for a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sport athletes affected by this situation.”

The then 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug after the Russian national championships prior to the Games but the result was not revealed until Feb. 8, after the team event.

Also Read | Duplantis ‘feels close’ to setting new pole vault record

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) ruled last month that Valieva, who said the positive test was the result of a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, was not guilty of any doping infraction and imposed no sanction related to her performance at the Games.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it was “concerned” by the finding and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) urged WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) to appeal it.

The U.S. team of Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou took silver behind the Russians, with Japan getting the bronze and Canada placing fourth.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us