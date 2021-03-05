First Indo-French dual degree program in sports management unveiled in Odisha

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain unveiled India's first-ever dual degree Master’s program in Sports Industry Management in Odisha on Friday.

The Indo-French dual degree program offers an MBA degree from Xavier University in Bhubaneswar and MSc degree from Emlyon Business School in France. Speaking on the occasion, Lenain said, “I am happy to be a part of the launch of this Indo-French dual degree program of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management, that too in a state like Odisha that is being called the sports capital of India."

Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha, said, “Our shared vision for sports and imparting quality education has been one of the key drivers for this initiative. The launch of a dual degree Master’s program is yet another milestone in our sporting journey."