More Sports

Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack

A former Olympic volleyball player, Kim Glass was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face.

AP
LOS ANGELES 11 July, 2022 23:08 IST
LOS ANGELES 11 July, 2022 23:08 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kim Glass was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Kim Glass was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A former Olympic volleyball player, Kim Glass was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face.

 

A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media.

Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” she said in videos posted to Instagram. “It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all.”

Also Read
Coe hoping Eugene World Championships can help finally crack America

Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 — until officers arrived to take him into custody.

Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Glass, a Los Angeles native, posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek. She said she believes her vision will be OK and thanked a doctor for stitches near her eyebrow.

“Just be safe out there,” she said in the videos. "You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Watch: Afghan MMA fighter and fans attack Indian fighter Srikant Sehkar

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us