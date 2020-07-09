More Sports More Sports Former Olympian Ungemach charged over hit-and-run death Matthias Ungemach, currently the director of rowing at the Mosman Rowing Club, was granted bail and is set to appear at Manly Local Court on September 2. Reuters 09 July, 2020 18:34 IST Former Olympic rower Matthias Ungemach has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving leading to death. - REUTERS Reuters 09 July, 2020 18:34 IST Former Olympic rower and two-times world champion Matthias Ungemach has been charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Sydney which resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man, Australian media reported on Thursday.NSW Police arrested Ungemach, 52, on Thursday for the incident that took place on Feb. 22, charging him with dangerous and negligent driving leading to the death of Antonio Plati and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Plati, who was found on the side of the road with critical injuries, died later in hospital.Ungemach, who currently works at the Mosman Rowing Club as its director of rowing, was granted bail and is set to appear at Manly Local Court on Sept. 2.Ungemach won two golds at the World Rowing Championships in the 1990s and was part of Germany's coxed four team that set the world record in 1991. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.