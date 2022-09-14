Indian equestrian star Mirza eyes glory at World Championship 

Ace Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza will be taking part in the FEI World Championship Eventing 2022, scheduled to kick start in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy on Thursday.

The Asian Games double silver medallist, Mirza is the lone Indian to have qualified for the 15th edition of the World Championship Eventing.

“I’m very excited to participate in the World Championship at the historic venue where top riders from across the world will compete. I have trained hard in Germany while preparing for the event and I look forward to giving my best and bringing glory to the country. I would also like to thank the Sports Ministry and Equestrian Federation of India for their support and encouragement,” the 30-year-old star Indian rider said.

The Bengaluru-born Mirza will enter the competition along with his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4. Seigneur Medicott was part of Mirza’s historic Tokyo Olympics campaign last year, where he became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final. It was also the same horse, who helped Mirza win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Besides two horses, Mirza will be assisted by a team of six-member support staff at the championship, which will go on till September 25.

The prestigious Eventing World Championship will see the world’s top 90 horse-and-athlete combinations from 27 countries, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, France and Great Britain.