Ganapathy, Thakkar win gold in Asian sailing championships

The Indian 49er pair of K. C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won the gold medal in the Asian sailing championships here on Saturday. This the pair's third gold in the Asians.

Vishnu Saravanan bagged the gold in the laser standard category while Rithika Dangi finished first in the girls’ laser (ILCA 4) section.



The results (Indians only, medal winners):



49er: 1. K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar, 3. Prince Noble & Manu Francis; laser standard: 1. Vishnu Saravanan; laser radial: 2. Nethra Kumanan; laser 4 (ILCA 4): Boys: 2. Sabavath Vijay Kumar, 3. Balle Kiran Kumar; Girls: 1. Ritika Dangi; RSX: (men): 3. Dayne Coelho; (women): 2. Ishwarya Ganesh.