More Sports More Sports Ganapathy, Thakkar win gold in Asian sailing championships Vishnu Saravanan bagged the gold in the laser standard category while Rithika Dangi finished first in the girls’ laser (ILCA 4) section. Team Sportstar ABU DHABI 05 March, 2022 19:11 IST FILE PHOTO: The 49er sailors Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy in action. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar ABU DHABI 05 March, 2022 19:11 IST The Indian 49er pair of K. C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won the gold medal in the Asian sailing championships here on Saturday. This the pair's third gold in the Asians.Vishnu Saravanan bagged the gold in the laser standard category while Rithika Dangi finished first in the girls’ laser (ILCA 4) section.The results (Indians only, medal winners):49er: 1. K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar, 3. Prince Noble & Manu Francis; laser standard: 1. Vishnu Saravanan; laser radial: 2. Nethra Kumanan; laser 4 (ILCA 4): Boys: 2. Sabavath Vijay Kumar, 3. Balle Kiran Kumar; Girls: 1. Ritika Dangi; RSX: (men): 3. Dayne Coelho; (women): 2. Ishwarya Ganesh. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :