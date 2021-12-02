Team for Humanity: A fundraiser for Covid victims

Lives were lost, livelihoods were snatched away. India, much like the rest of the world, experienced the crippling effect of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. We scampered to find help for our loved ones, bid tearful farewells to some while also heaving a sigh of relief for those who recovered.

Many sportspersons, for their part, leveraged their stardom for good on social media with timely shoutouts of requests and volunteer work. They have been generous in their donations, too. But the effect of the pandemic, which we are yet to tide over, will be felt for years to come.

More than 250,000 people have lost their means of income and many families have lost their breadwinners.

Sportstar has joined ‘The Team for Humanity’ initiative by Give India along with other major brands like CRED, Facebook, Twitter, Gulf Oil, among others to do its bit for the community.

The Team for Humanity is a fundraiser to provide cash support to low-income families who have lost an earning member to COVID-19. Kickstarted with a donation from PUMA, this campaign is “an invitation for the global sports and entertainment community to come together as one for the fight that matters most at this point in history. Humanity vs COVID.”

Sports icons and other celebrities have contributed their cherished possessions for the fundraiser. F1 stalwart Lewis Hamilton’s signed gloves which he used at the Bahrain Grand Prix this year, Virat Kohli’s signed bat, Sunil Chhetri’s boots from the match where he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second highest international goal scorer will be among the memorabilia that will be up for auction for the fundraiser which is expected to be held at the end of 2021. Mary Kom, Pep Guardiola, KL Rahul are among the dozens of sports celebrities who have come on board to endorse the cause.

Each bereaved family will receive one-time cash support of Rs.30,000 to help with their living expense. Give India will initiate direct bank transfers to the beneficiaries through its NGO partners.

You can do your bit by contributing to the cause on the Give India page - https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/team-for-humanity. You can also support the Team for Humanity by encouraging your friends and family to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Join Sportstar in supporting this cause and help us make a difference. Join the Team for Humanity.