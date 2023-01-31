More Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry’s eight 3s lead Warriors past Thunder

Curry equalled a season high with eight 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the third consecutive game while the Thunder lost for the third time in nine games.

Reuters
31 January, 2023 11:10 IST
31 January, 2023 11:10 IST
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as he walks off the court during a time out in the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in Oklahoma City.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as he walks off the court during a time out in the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in Oklahoma City. | Photo Credit: AP

Curry equalled a season high with eight 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the third consecutive game while the Thunder lost for the third time in nine games.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 128-120 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Curry equalled a season high with eight 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the third consecutive game. The Thunder lost for the third time in nine games.

Golden State led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but its lead dwindled to two in the fourth.

Also Read
NBA: Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists

Jordan Poole and Curry hit 3-pointers in a three-possession span to extend the lead back out to eight with 2:35 to go, then the Warriors hit 7 of 8 at the foul line the rest of the way to maintain their lead.

Curry and Draymond Green each had 12 of Golden State’s 37 assists.

Klay Thompson added 28 points while Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who returned from a two-game absence due to non-COVID illness, scored 15 each.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points on 10-of-24 shooting, despite going just 1-for-8 from the floor in the first quarter.

Josh Giddey added 21 points and Jalen Williams 19 for Oklahoma City.

The Warriors seized control late in the first quarter with a 19-5 run to jump ahead by 20, 38-18.

Donte DiVincenzo scored eight consecutive Golden State points during the stretch as the Warriors went 7-for-11 to close the quarter.

Golden State hit eight first-quarter 3-pointers, while the Thunder made just eight total field goals.

Also Read
NBA: Magic rallies from huge deficit to stun Sixers

The Warriors led by 21 early in the third quarter before Oklahoma City began its third-quarter push with a 20-10 run, then Mike Muscala hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to nine going into the fourth.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault changed his typical rotation, keeping Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup to start the fourth.

It paid off, as Oklahoma City pulled within two with a 13-4 run early in the quarter that included a Gilgeous-Alexander pull-up 3-pointer.

Jaylin Williams’ step-back 3-pointer with just more than eight minutes left cut Golden State’s lead to 100-98. But that was as close as the Thunder could get.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us