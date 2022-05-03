Gyaneshwari, Rithika clinch medals at World Junior weightlifting championships

Two more Indian lifters landed medals as the country recorded its best ever showing in the World junior weightlifting championships at Heraklion, Greece.

Gyaneshwari Devi and V. Rithika claimed the silver and bronze medals in the women’s 49kg weight category late on Monday night. Gyaneshwari did a total of 156kg (including 73kg in snatch and 83kg in clean and jerk), while Rithika achieved 150kg (69kg, 81kg).

The gold medal went to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Windy Aisah of Indonesia. She aggregated 185kg (83kg, 102kg).

Earlier on Monday, Harshada Garud (women’s 45kg) became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the event.

Shrabani Das (78kg, 103kg) finished seventh with an aggregate of 181kg in the women’s 55kg on Tuesday.

Later, T. Madhavan and Muna Nayak (men’s 61) will be seen in action.