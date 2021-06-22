More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics: HFI chief Rao named as one of the representatives Handball Federation of India president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has been nominated by the Indian Olympic Association as one of the country’s representatives for the Tokyo Games. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 22 June, 2021 20:08 IST HFI president Rao has been nominated by the IOA as one of the country’s representatives for Tokyo 2020. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 22 June, 2021 20:08 IST Handball Federation of India president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has been nominated by the Indian Olympic Association as one of the country’s representatives for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled next month.READ| Archery World Cup: Indian women's recurve team finishes second in qualification A communication to this effect has been sent by IOA general secretary Rajiv Mehta to the HFI top official who also happens to be the only one so far from the Telugu-speaking states to get this honour.READ| There can't be any discrimination: Rijiju on additional COVID-19 restrictions on India's Olympic-bound “I sincerely thank the IOA for giving me this rare honour,” Rao said. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :