Tokyo Olympics: HFI chief Rao named as one of the representatives

Handball Federation of India president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has been nominated by the Indian Olympic Association as one of the country’s representatives for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled next month.

A communication to this effect has been sent by IOA general secretary Rajiv Mehta to the HFI top official who also happens to be the only one so far from the Telugu-speaking states to get this honour.

“I sincerely thank the IOA for giving me this rare honour,” Rao said.