Handball Federation of India crisis resolved, says president Jaganmohan Rao

President of the Handball Federation of India Jaganmohan Rao claimed on Sunday that he had put an end to the crisis in the Handball Federation of India.

Twenty six of the 33 recognised State associations participated in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lucknow on Sunday. Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim representatives joined the meeting via Zoom. Representatives of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Odisha skipped the meeting.

In the wake of the ongoing disputes, Jaganmohan Rao had decided to call for an emergency AGM.

Rao said they were running the federation with utmost sincerity and commitment. He said just throwing mud on their work wouldn't make the lies turn true. He revealed that in the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections, one of their own former principal secretary and IOA treasurer Anandeeshwar Pandey was eyeing an important role.

ALSO READ - India U-19 boys' volleyball team climbs 35 ranking places after Tehran world c'ship

Knowing Anandeeshwar's intentions, one group was trying to hinder his attempts by putting secretary Salooja upfront, said Rao.

"If there are any issues in the federation, our disciplinary committee will take care of them. With today's AGM, we thrashed the cheap politics of opposition. Secretary Preet Paul Singh Salooja [and] VP Pradeep Kumar Balamuchi, who violated the federation rules, are eased out," Rao said.

"Executive committee member Sunil has been appointed as temporary secretary. We will elect a new secretary and vice-president according to rules, on the 10th of October," the HFI president explained.

He thanked the 26 State association representatives for supporting his decision.

The meeting also decided to conduct sub-junior nationals for boys in Hyderabad from October 7. HFI vice-president Reena Sen, D. K. Singh, Amal Narayan, and treasurer Vinay Singh are among the AGM attendees.

Meanwhile, the Handball Premier League, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be on track as soon as possible, said Rao. He said they had already received permission from Rajasthan Government, where the league was scheduled to be held.

"As soon as the broadcaster Star Sports allots a window the league will commence," he said.