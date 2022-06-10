Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana continues to top medals tally

Haryana continued its stay at the top of the table in the Khelo India Youth Games after it managed three gold medals on Friday through judoka Anil (55 kg), swimmer Harsh Saroha (100m butterfly) and the Girls hockey team. This pushed the hosts’ overall tally to 36 gold, 28 silver and 36 bronze.

Punjab and Haryana secured gold medals in the Boys and Girls hockey respectively. While Punjab overcame Uttar Pradesh 3-1 in the Boys finals, host Haryana defeated Odisha 4-1 in the Girls finals.

Karnataka dominated the swimming pool, as it won five gold medals on the third day of the swimming competition which included a meet record by Ridhma Kumar in the Girls 50m backstroke. The Class X student clocked 29.88s to erase the old mark of 29.94.

Maharashtra, though, continued to breathe down Haryana's neck, with gold medals in Mallakhamb, Tennis and Judo, which took its tally to 34. Karnataka leapfrogged Manipur to occupy the third position in the table, courtesy of its exploits in swimming.