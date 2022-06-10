More Sports More Sports Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana continues to top medals tally Haryana continued its stay at the top of the medals table after it managed three gold medals through judoka Anil (55 kg), swimmer Harsh Saroha (100m butterfly) and the Girls hockey team. Team Sportstar PANCHKULA 10 June, 2022 21:22 IST Haryana's Harsh Saroha won the gold medal in the boys' 100m butterfly event at the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula on Friday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar PANCHKULA 10 June, 2022 21:22 IST Haryana continued its stay at the top of the table in the Khelo India Youth Games after it managed three gold medals on Friday through judoka Anil (55 kg), swimmer Harsh Saroha (100m butterfly) and the Girls hockey team. This pushed the hosts’ overall tally to 36 gold, 28 silver and 36 bronze.Punjab and Haryana secured gold medals in the Boys and Girls hockey respectively. While Punjab overcame Uttar Pradesh 3-1 in the Boys finals, host Haryana defeated Odisha 4-1 in the Girls finals. June 10, Indian sports news wrap: Bopanna-Shapovalov pair loses in Stuttgart Open semifinal Karnataka dominated the swimming pool, as it won five gold medals on the third day of the swimming competition which included a meet record by Ridhma Kumar in the Girls 50m backstroke. The Class X student clocked 29.88s to erase the old mark of 29.94.Maharashtra, though, continued to breathe down Haryana's neck, with gold medals in Mallakhamb, Tennis and Judo, which took its tally to 34. Karnataka leapfrogged Manipur to occupy the third position in the table, courtesy of its exploits in swimming.RESULTS ALL FINALSG: GOLD; S: SILVER; B: BRONZECYCLINGGirls Individual Time Trial 20 KM: G: Chaitra Borji (Karnataka) 32:51.84; S: Leakzes Angmo (Ladakh) 33:52.52; B: Raveena Bishnoi (Rajasthan) 33:57.27Boys Individual Time Trial 30 KM: G: Mukesh Kaswan (Rajasthan) 38:38.63; S: Adil Altaf (Jammu & Kashmir) 39:22.69; B: Parma Ram (Rajasthan) 39:48.32 HOCKEYBoysFinal: Punjab bt Uttar Pradesh 3-1Bronze: Odisha bt Jharkhand 8-0 GirlsFinal: Haryana bt Odisha 4-1Bronze: Jharkhand bt Uttar Pradesh 4-1 JUDOBoys-50KG: Anurag Sagar (Delhi) bt Prakash Bhabhor (Gujarat)-55KG: Anil (Haryana) bt Himanshu H (Chandigarh)-60KG: Anurag Majgul (Delhi) bt Siddharth Rawat (Uttarakhand) Girls-40KG: Mithila Bhosale (Maharashtra) bt Archana Naghera (Gujarat)-44KG: Jaanvi Yadav (Delhi) bt Simran S (Haryana) SWIMMINGBoys:4x100m Medley Relay: G: Karnataka 3:55.76; S: Haryana 4.02:14; B: TN 4:03.27400m freestyle: G. Aneesh Gowda (Karnataka) 3:59.37; S: Devansh Parmar (Gujarat) 4:00.07: B. Krishna Sarvapailli (Tamil Nadu) 4:17.75100m butterfly: G: Harsh Saroha (Haryana) 55.99; S: Aryan Panchal (Gujarat) 56.19; B: Sambhavv R (Karnataka) 56.2050m backstroke: G: Utkarsh Patil (Karnataka) 27.52; S: Sahil Laskar (West Bengal) 27.90; B: Nayan Vignesh (Karnataka) 28.27100m freestyle: G: Sambhavv R (Karnataka) 52.57; S: Veer Khatkar (Haryana) 53.56; B: Jashua Thimas (Tamil Nadu) 53.93 Girls400m IM: G: Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) 5:13.01; S: Shakthi Balakrishna (Tamil Nadu) 5:16.82; B: A Jediah (Karnataka) 5:19.5750m backstroke: G: Ridhma Kumar (Karnataka) 29.88; S: Nina Venkatesh (Karnataka) 31.01; B: Shalini Dixit (Karnataka) 31.64100m freestyle: G: Jhanvi Choudhary (Delhi) 0.59.06; S: Annya Wala (Maharashtra) 1.00.09; B: Ridhima Kumar (Karnataka) 1.00.50 MALLAKHAMBHBoys Team EventG: Maharashtra; S: Madhya Pradesh; B: Chhattisgarh Other Key Results:FOOTBALL (GIRLS)Semi - Final 1: Jharkhand bt Gujarat 3-0Semi - Final 2: Tamil Nadu bt Haryana 3-2 TENNISBoys Singles:1. Rushil Khosla (Uttar Pradesh) bt Daksh Prasad (Madhya Pradesh) 6-2; 6-22. Dhruv Hirpara (Gujarat) bt Parv Nage (Haryana) 6-3; 6-4Girls Singles:1. Suhitha Maruri (Karnataka) bt Shruti Ahlawat (Haryana) 2-6; 6-1; 7-62. Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) bt Vaishnavi Adkar (Maharashtra) 6-2; 6-4Girls Doubles:1. Vaishnavi Adkar, Sudipta Kumar (Maharashtra) bt Reshma Maruri, Suhitha Maruri (Karnataka) 1-1 (Retired)2. Lakshmi Prabha, Janani Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) bt Ruma Gaikalwari, Akansha Nitture (Maharashtra) 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :