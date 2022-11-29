More Sports

HCL Foundation organises Kabaddi, Volleyball excellence tournament in Chennai

·The event was aimed at providing competitive exposure to the underprivileged students who are being trained and supported by HCL Foundation under its ‘Sports for Change (SFC)’ special initiative.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 17:38 IST
The participating students were identified from the ‘Sports for Change’ competitions at district, state, zonal and national levels by HCL. 

The participating students were identified from the ‘Sports for Change’ competitions at district, state, zonal and national levels by HCL.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The HCL Foundation organised a pan-India Excellence Tournament for Kabaddi and Volleyball at D.B. Jain College in Chennai on Tuesday.

Boys’ and girls’ teams from Chennai won in the Kabaddi category and the boys’ team from Madurai won the Volleyball event. Boys’ and girls’ kabaddi teams from Bengaluru and the boys’ volleyball team from Chennai finished runner-up in the tournament.

The participating students were identified from the ‘Sports for Change’ competitions at district, state, zonal and national levels by HCL. They are provided daily training, nutrition and high-performance camps as part of the Foundation’s support.

HCL Foundation’s ‘Sports for Change’ initiative was launched in 2017. According to the Foundation, nearly 27,000 children have benefited through this program.

