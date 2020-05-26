More Sports More Sports 'Triple C is out' - retired Cejudo officially vacates UFC bantamweight title Though Henry Cejudo's manager questioned his fighter's retirement decision, the 33-year-old bantamweight champ confirmed he is done on Monday. Peter Thompson 26 May, 2020 14:24 IST Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his shock retirement after retaining his title with a defeat of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 26 May, 2020 14:24 IST Henry Cejudo expressed his gratitude to "Uncle" Dana White and confirmed "Triple C is out" after officially vacating his UFC bantamweight title.Cejudo announced his shock retirement after retaining his title with a defeat of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9.Ali Abdelaziz, Cejudo's manager, later stated that he did not believe the 33-year-old had really quit.RELATED| UFC 249: Cejudo announces retirement after defending title Yet Cejudo is no longer listed as the bantamweight champion and on Monday reiterated he is walking away from the sport, giving special thanks to UFC boss White.He tweeted: "Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite"I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it."To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out " Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.