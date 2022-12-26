More Sports

Belarus activist swimmer Herasimenia sentenced to prison in absentia

Aliaksandra Herasimenia was found guilty on multiple charges, including “calls for sanctions” and other actions “aimed at harming the national security” of Belarus, said the Viasna rights group.

AFP
MOSCOW 26 December, 2022 22:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia.

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Belarusian court on Monday sentenced the country’s former champion swimmer and government critic Aliaksandra Herasimenia to 12 years in prison in absentia, a rights group said.

Herasimenia, who in her career won Olympic medals and retired in 2019, has lived in self-imposed exile since autumn 2020 and was not present at the hearing.

The 36-year-old was found guilty on multiple charges, including “calls for sanctions” and other actions “aimed at harming the national security” of Belarus, said the Viasna rights group.

Herasimenia co-founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 against the contested re-election of strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.

The foundation provided financial and legal assistance to athletes targeted by the authorities for their political views.

It also advocated for a boycott of sporting events held in Belarus and called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend the ex-Soviet country.

The organisation was labelled as extremist in Belarus.

Herasimenia had auctioned off a gold medal she won at the 2012 World Championships for over $16,000, using the proceeds to support the foundation.

Separately, a court in Minsk sentenced several trade union representatives including Alexander Yaroshuk to prison violating public order, Viasna said.

