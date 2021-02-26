Herculean ITF Triathlon second edition in Konark from February 27

The second edition of the Herculean ITF Triathlon 2021 will commence on February 27 in Konark in Odisha, where 160 triathletes from across the country will test their endurance across four categories along the picturesque Puri–Konark Marine Drive.

PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Extending support for seamless execution of the event, Vishal Dev, Odisha's principal secretary for sports and youth services and tourism, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the triathletes to our homeland for this event at one of India's most iconic destinations – Konark. Athletes will experience a myriad of scenic attractions along their race track.

"On behalf of the Odisha government, I wish the athletes the best for the triathlon challenge and encourage them to explore India's best-kept secret.”

The different race categories and time cut-offs for this year’s Triathlon are:

Herculean Tri: Cut-off 17 hrs

3.5 km Swim (cut-off: 2 hr 25min), 180 km Cycling (cut-off: 10 hr 30min), 42 km Run (cut-off: 17 hrs)

Herculean Tri.5: Cut-Off 8hr 30 min

1.75 km Swim (cut-off: 1 hr 20min), 90 km Cycling (cut-off: 5 hr 10min), 21 km Run (cut-off: 8 hr 30min)

Olympic Distance Triathlon: Cut-off: 4 hrs 30 min

1.5km Swim (cut-off: 1hr: 10min), 40km Cycling (cut-off: 3 hr), 10km Run (cut-off: 4 hrs 30 min).

Sprint Triathlon: Cut-off: 2 hrs 30

750 mtrs Swim (cut-off: 45min), 20km Cycling (1hr 45min), 5 km Run (2 hr 30min)