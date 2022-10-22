Hero Women’s Indian Open: Flawless Amandeep Drall takes one-shot lead

GURUGRAM

Eventually, Amandeep Drall’s consistency stood rewarded when her six-foot birdie on the 18th hole formed a one-shot lead following a flawless 5-under 67 in the third round of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf tournament here on Saturday.

One among the four overnight leaders, Amandeep became the only golfer to reach 10-under, one ahead of Germany’s Olivia Cowan. Amandeep found some mid-range birdies from 18-19 feet and stayed patient all through.

“The greens are rolling quick, so you got to keep giving yourself chances till the very end and hope you can make the putts whether from close or from little further out,” said Amandeep.

Cowan produced the day’s best 65 and shared the lead for a long time until Amandeep nosed ahead in style at the DLF Golf and Country Club course.

Caroline Hedwall, the 2011 winner and one of the four overnight leaders, emerged as the early front-runner after she took the turn with a 32. But bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes spoiled her rhythm. The Swede made amends with birdies on the 12th and 18th for a creditable 68.

Gaurika Bishnoi (72) played steadily and made up for the fifth-hole bogey with an eighth-hole birdie. She started the back-nine by dropping a shot but saved one immediately on the 11th. After five pars, she birdied the 17th but an aggressive first-putt on the 18th saw the ball run past the pin. She chipped and then two-putted for a bogey.

This bogey saw Gaurika slip behind Aditi Ashok, who finished a group ahead at 69 - her best in three days.

For Aditi (69), an eventful front-nine ended spectacularly with a monstrous 51-foot ‘eagle’ following three bogeys and two successive birdies. Coming in, Aditi birdied the 12th and 13th holes and found par on the rest.

Leading scores:

Third round: 206 - Amandeep Drall (67, 72, 67); 207 - Olivia Cowan (Ger) (71, 71, 65), Caroline Hedwall (Swe) (68, 71, 68); 210 - Aditi Ashok (70, 71, 69); 211 - Gaurika Bishnoi (71, 68, 72); 212 - Anna Pelaez Trivino (Esp) (69, 76, 67); Anais Meyssonnier (Fra) (66, 78, 68).

Other Indians: 216 - Nishtha Madan (72, 73, 71); Vani Kapoor (72, 71, 73); 218 - Hitaashee Bakshi (73, 74, 71); 219 - Anika Varma (A) (75, 73, 71); 220 - Diksha Dagar (73, 75, 72), Vidhatri Urs (A) 74, 72, 74), Neha Tripathi (74, 72, 74); Avani Prashanth (A) (75, 76, 69); 225 - Tvesa Malik (69, 79, 77); 226 - Ridhima Dilawari (77, 72, 77); 227 - Asmitha Sathish (74, 76, 77) and Seher Atwal (73, 79, 75).