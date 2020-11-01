A. Jagan Mohan Rao elected HFI president

A. Jagan Mohan Rao of Telangana was unanimously elected as president of the Handball Federation of India (HFI) in Lucknow on Sunday.

Mohan Rao, who played at University level in cricket, volleyball, handball and kabaddi, happens to be the first official from the State to head the federation.

He was also president of Telangana Handball Association and successfully conducted Asia handball in the City.

"I am truly grateful to all the 29 State associations for electing as HFI president unanimously. I swear to work hard for the development of handball in the country,” he said in a statement.

“We will hunt for talented youngsters and facilitate them with expert coaches. We will train Indian athletes with the goal of producing Olympic medallists,” Mohan Rao said.

